TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025; Expected date, Direct link and How to check!

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to release the TS SSC 10th supplementary results in June 2025. The students who took the supplementary exams can find their marks on the official web portals, such as bse.telangana.gov.in, by providing the hall ticket number.

When to Expect the Results

Though there is no formal notification regarding the date of results, as per past patterns, it is anticipated that the results will be announced in June 2025. Students are requested to keep visiting the official portals for news on a regular basis.

How to Check the Results

Students can follow the below steps to obtain their supplementary results:

Visit the official portals: bse.telangana.gov.in , results.bse.telangana.gov.in , or results.bsetelangana.org

, , or Click on the TS SSC result 2025 link

Enter the hall ticket number and captcha code

Download and check their results

Who Can Check the Results

The supplementary results are valid only for those students who failed the TS SSC exam and appeared for the supplementary exam in 2025.

Passing Percentage

The passing percentage for overall TS Class 10th Annual Results in March 2025 was 92.78%. The girls' passing percentage was 94.26%, whereas for boys it was 91.32%.

Important Websites

Students can see their marks on the following web pages:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

Keeping an eye on the official web pages, students will remain informed about the declaration of results and also see their marks as soon as they are announced.

