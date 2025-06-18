Delhi University Admission Process Begins: How to Apply and Key Dates

The Delhi University (DU) admission procedure for the academic year 2025-26 has started, and the university has made some major changes in the procedure. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal is open for undergraduate registrations, and students can register for different programs.

One of the major changes this year is adding Class 10 board exam marks as another tie-breaker when students are equal in their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and Class 12 marks. This attempt is to ensure a better evaluation of students' academic performance.

DU admission website has been upgraded with an auto-accept feature to avoid students missing seat allotments. It will help the students book seats hassle-free. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh reiterated that the university is dedicated to facilitating the admission process seamlessly and transparently.

DU is providing 79 undergraduate courses in 69 colleges with 71,624 seats. The academic year will start on August 1. Some of the in-demand courses are skill-based courses, five-year integrated law, BTech, and SOL courses.

Postgraduate Admissions

The postgraduate level at DU has so far made 11,314 seat offers and over 2,000 students have filled in their seats in the first two hours of notification. DU is introducing 82 postgraduate courses, of which new ones are MA in Tourism Management and MA in Hindi Journalism. A single-seat quota has been provided in every postgraduate course for single-girl child candidates.

Admission Process

The students are now allowed to apply using either one subject and three languages or two subjects and two languages - whatever combination produces a better score will be taken into consideration. The previous requirement of obtaining at least 30% marks in language subjects for BSc (Hons) has been waived, offering more flexibility to students.

Future Plans

The university is set to introduce an MA in Journalism under the English department, thus extending its curriculum even further. With such changes and additions, DU is set to offer students a world-class education along with myriad opportunities for them to explore.

Key Dates

The academic session starts: on August 1

The second phase of UG admissions: After the CUET result declaration

Through the implementation of new programs and reforms in the admission process, DU seeks to ensure a smooth and inclusive experience for students. By focusing on academic excellence, DU remains one of the preferred institutions for students nationwide.

Also read: SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Released – Check Merit List and Cutoff at ssc.gov.in