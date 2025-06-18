Ali Fazal shares if muscle memory from ‘Give Me Sunshine’ came in handy for ‘Metro... In Dino’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’, has shared if the muscle memory of guitar strumming in ‘Give Me Sunshine’ came in handy for his upcoming release.

Ali essays the role of a musician in the Anurag Basu directorial, and said that while ‘Give Me Sunshine’ from ‘3 Idiots’ had a very simple chord structure, the songs composed by Pritam in ‘Metro... In Dino’ are far more complex, and demanded a lot from him.

Speaking with IANS, the actor said, “I had to learn. For some shots, I had to really learn the chords and stuff because again, these are very complex compositions. I was like, ‘You have Pritam da and all these celebrated singers and musicians. Suddenly, you are sending such complex compositions’. I said, ‘I can't’. But we tried to figure out the best way”.

He further mentioned, “Of course, I think in places, cinematically, Anurag Basu has cheated a little. So that I look good and better. As is the case usually, actors have to look perfectly right. Not just guitar playing, singing or whatever. So, we have done all that”.

Earlier, Ali Fazal had shared his experience of working with director Anurag Basu in ‘Metro... In Dino’. The actor said that working with Anurag was very fulfilling. He also shared that he and Vishal Bhardwaj both have quite similar styles of working.

Sharing his experience of working with Anurag, Ali told IANS, “There was a lot of unsaid communication that we had. I am so happy that his camera team, his entire crew is an extension of his mind. Everybody knows what his rhythm is. Then I bring my own rhythm in it. Because there are four stories in it, we only have those slots. So suddenly in the middle of the scene he will come and say something. And that is something very unique about him”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

