Tomorrow School Holiday Update: Will Cyclone Senyar Shut Schools on Nov 27?

School holiday updates for Thursday, November 27, 2025, are crucial as several states and Union Territories brace for worsening weather conditions, rising pollution levels, and local festivals. The situation is especially critical in southern coastal districts due to the IMD’s latest cyclone forecast.

Cyclone “Senyar” Likely to Intensify: Heavy Rainfall Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclone Senyar around November 27, 2025. The system is expected to bring:

Extremely heavy rain over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Continuous heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Rayalaseema

Strong winds, possible waterlogging, and localized flooding in coastal regions

With the cyclone approaching, state authorities may declare precautionary school holidays in vulnerable districts.

Tamil Nadu Holiday Watch: Will Schools Close Tomorrow?

District administrations in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi are closely monitoring the developing weather situation. Officials have hinted at the possibility of last-minute holiday announcements for schools if rainfall intensifies.

Local businesses and shops in heavy rain–prone areas may also shut early depending on conditions.

Delhi Pollution Crisis: AQI in ‘Severe’ Category

The national capital continues to choke under ‘Severe’ air quality levels, triggering additional restrictions under GRAP Stage 3:

All government and private offices in Delhi have been asked to operate with 50% staff in-person, with the rest following work-from-home guidelines.

Winter Vacation Holidays Declared in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the earliest and longest winter vacation this year:

All government & private schools:

December 20–31, 2025 (12-day break)

PM Shri Schools:

December 23, 2025–January 1, 2026

Students across the state will get extended holidays due to harsh winter conditions and rising pollution levels.

What to Expect on November 27

Southern states : Possible school closures in cyclone-affected coastal districts

: Possible school closures in cyclone-affected coastal districts Delhi-NCR: No school holiday announced yet, but pollution-triggered restrictions are active

No school holiday announced yet, but pollution-triggered restrictions are active UP: Winter vacations already scheduled and confirmed

State administrations are expected to issue official school holiday notifications based on local conditions. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with district-wise announcements.