Hardik Rathi: Teen Basketball Player Dies After Freak Court Accident in Rohtak

A heartbreaking incident in Rohtak, Haryana has shocked the sporting community after 16-year-old national-level basketball player Hardik Rathi lost his life in a freak accident on a local basketball court. The young athlete was practising alone at the sports nursery in Lakhan Majra when an old iron basketball pole suddenly gave way and collapsed on him.

CCTV footage shows Hardik attempting a routine drill. After completing one round successfully, he tried it again, and as he held on to the rim, the rusted pole snapped from its base and came crashing down on his chest. Friends who were nearby rushed to lift the pole and take him to safety, but the severe impact proved fatal.

Hardik was considered one of the most promising young talents in the region. He had recently returned from a training camp and was preparing for upcoming tournaments. His father had enrolled him and his younger brother into the academy to nurture their growing interest in basketball. His sudden death has left his family and coaches devastated.

The incident has triggered serious allegations of negligence. Hardik’s brother revealed that complaints about the unsafe and rusted pole had been raised with authorities multiple times, yet no action was taken. Following public outrage, the district sports officer has been suspended and the sports nursery has been shut pending investigation.

The tragedy has renewed urgent calls for proper maintenance of sports infrastructure across the country, especially at facilities used by children and aspiring athletes. Hardik Rathi’s death serves as a painful reminder of the consequences of ignoring safety warnings.