Is Tomorrow, October 22, a Holiday in Tamil Nadu and Odisha Due to Heavy Rains?

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai has issued an orange alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal between October 21 and 24, 2025.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Chennai are under an orange alert for October 22. Chennai is expected to see cloudy skies, moderate to heavy rainfall, and scattered thunderstorms. Due to the heavy rain forecast, the Tamil Nadu government may declare holidays for schools and colleges on October 22, although an official notification is yet to be released. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel to prevent waterlogging and flooding.

Odisha Also Braces for Rain

The Bhubaneswar IMD office has issued a weather alert for Odisha, predicting light to moderate rainfall in some districts due to the same low-pressure system. The system is likely to intensify into a depression within 48 hours, causing heavy rainfall from October 22–26, 2025.

Districts including Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, and Rayagada may experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, with wind speeds reaching 30–40 kmph. Authorities have also warned of possible lightning strikes. While there is no immediate cyclone threat, school and college holidays may be announced in the affected districts depending on rainfall intensity.

Current Rainfall Situation in Tamil Nadu

Many areas of Tamil Nadu have already received heavy rainfall. Tuticorin recorded over 8 cm of rain overnight, causing waterlogging and drainage issues. Districts like Nilgiris, Erode, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Tirunelveli have also reported continuous rainfall as the northeast monsoon strengthens over southern Tamil Nadu.

Other districts including Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, and Karaikal remain on orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain for the next four days. Coastal regions and bordering Union Territories are likely to see increased rainfall activity, which may lead to holiday announcements for schools and colleges.

Precautionary Measures

Authorities have urged residents to:

Avoid unnecessary travel

Stay updated with IMD weather alerts

Take precautions in low-lying and flood-prone areas

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely, and school and college holiday notifications are expected depending on the severity of the rainfall.