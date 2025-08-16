Thrissur August 16 Holiday: Educational Institutions Shut as Rains Continue

Thrissur School Holiday on August 16: The District Collector has announced a holiday for all educational institutions in Thrissur district on Saturday, August 16, as heavy rains continue to lash the region.

The holiday applies to all schools, colleges, professional institutions, CBSE and ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadis, madrasas, and tuition centres. Authorities have clarified that scheduled examinations and interviews will continue as planned despite the closure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated rainfall forecast, warning of isolated heavy rains in several districts across Kerala. Alerts are currently in place for Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Saturday, August 16. Residents are advised to stay cautious and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.