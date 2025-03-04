Three-Language Formula Row: Delhi Students Opt for Foreign Languages Over Indian Ones

A fresh political confrontation has erupted between the BJP-led Central government and the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over the three-language formula in schools. While the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 promotes this model, Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in its two-language policy (Tamil and English), opposing what it sees as an imposition of Hindi. The Centre has responded by withholding funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), escalating the dispute.

NEP 2020 and Language Flexibility

NEP 2020 states that students will have the freedom to choose three languages, as long as at least two are native to India. The first language must be the mother tongue, while the second should preferably be a modern Indian language. The third can be either an Indian or a foreign language, such as French or German.

In Delhi, government schools primarily teach English, with students in Class 8 selecting between Hindi and Sanskrit. Some schools also offer Punjabi or Urdu. Private institutions provide similar choices, with European languages like German, French, and Spanish gaining popularity. The Delhi government’s Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs) currently offer German as an option.

While the NEP does not mandate Hindi, it strongly encourages the adoption of regional languages. However, Tamil Nadu continues to resist the three-language model, maintaining its long-standing opposition to Hindi in education.

Challenges in Regional Language Adoption

Despite policy recommendations, regional languages like Punjabi and Urdu see low student demand, while European languages gain traction for their perceived career benefits.

A.K. Jha, principal of a Delhi government school, advocates for Hindi as an option, given its status as the Union’s official language. He supports a phased introduction of languages rather than an immediate shift.

Private school principal Jyoti Arora highlights that Delhi lacks a single dominant regional language, complicating implementation. Many parents prioritize global languages over Indian ones. A private school teacher noted that students often view Hindi and Sanskrit as academic necessities rather than subjects of interest, with English remaining their primary focus for career growth.

Historical Background

India’s three-language policy traces its roots to the Radhakrishnan Commission (1948-49) and was formally introduced in the National Policy on Education (1968, 1986). NEP 2020, however, avoids making Hindi compulsory and leaves language selection to individual states.

Ongoing Debate

Tamil Nadu remains firm in its opposition, while the Centre argues that the three-language formula offers flexibility. This ongoing debate underscores the complexities of India’s linguistic diversity and the challenge of balancing regional traditions with modern educational requirements.