Hyderabad GHMC Enforces Strict Waste Disposal Rules with E-Challans

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced a new system to stop littering and illegal waste disposal across the city. People who are caught throwing trash on the roads, dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste, or discarding garbage improperly will now receive e-challans. These penalties must be paid digitally through UPI payments.

To make this system work, GHMC is launching a special mobile app, developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The app will be available within a week.

The new system covers not only regular littering but also improper disposal of all types of waste, including C&D debris. In the past, fines were manually issued by officers using challan books, and penalties were sometimes applied unfairly. This caused problems, with some of the fines not reaching the GHMC treasury.

Additionally, there was no way to track how many fines were actually paid. To solve this, officers like AMOHs, DEEs, and ACPs will now issue e-challans using the app, similar to how traffic police issue fines for vehicle violations.

GHMC Additional Commissioner (Sanitation), CN Raghu Prasad, explained that the app will automate the process of generating fines, removing any chance of human error. After a short training program for the staff, the app is expected to be fully operational within a week.

Raghu Prasad also mentioned that all fines must be paid through UPI, which will ensure that the money goes directly into GHMC’s treasury. This system will allow the GHMC to track payments in real-time and make the process more efficient.