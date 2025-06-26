TG ECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Out – Check at tsecet.nic.in

The seat allotment result for TG ECET 2025 (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) is out. The Telangana State engineering admissions have been officially released. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can now check their results on the official website – tsecet.nic.in.

What is TG ECET?

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) is held for diploma holders and B.Sc. (Mathematics) graduates who want to join engineering and technology courses through lateral entry in Telangana colleges.

How to Check Your TG ECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result:

Go to tsecet.nic.in

Click on “Candidate Login”

Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, and password

Check your seat allotment status

Download and save the allotment order for reporting

Documents to Carry at the Time of Reporting (Originals + Copies):

TG ECET 2025 Hall Ticket

Rank Card

Aadhaar Card

Transfer Certificate (TC)

SSC and Diploma/B.Sc. Marks Memos

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

Allotment Order

Fee Payment Receipt