TG DEECET 2025 Results to Be Released on June 5

May 26, 2025, 10:40 IST
The Telangana DEECET 2025 exam was conducted on May 25 in two computer-based shifts for admissions into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (D.P.S.E) courses. The results are scheduled to be released on June 5, though officials say they may be announced earlier if evaluation is completed ahead of time.

The first shift, held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, was for Telugu medium candidates, while the second shift, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, was for those appearing in English and Urdu mediums.

Out of 43,615 candidates who applied, 33,821 appeared for the exam. The test was conducted smoothly without any issues reported across exam centers.

DEECET is a key qualifying exam for candidates aiming to join teacher training programs in Telangana’s government and private institutions.

Evaluation of answer sheets is currently in progress. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official DEECET website for updates on results and further admission procedures.


