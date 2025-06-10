Telangana School Reopening from June 12, 2025: School Working Days, Holidays, and Exam Dates

The Education Department has released the academic calendar for the 2025-26 school year, which represents an exciting new beginning for students throughout the state. The new academic year will begin on Thursday, June 12, 2025, and will end on April 23, 2026, as per the calendar.

Key Dates to Remember

Summer Vacation: Summer vacation dates are from April 24 to June 11, 2026, giving students a welcome break after an extended academic year.

Working Days: The school year will have a total of 230 working days, thus providing ample instruction and guidance to students.

Exam Calendar: The most important exam dates are as listed below:

SA1 Exams: October 24 to 31, 2025

SA2 Exams: 10th to 18th April, 2026

Pre-final Exams (Class 10): To be finished by February 28, 2026

Public Exams: To be held in March 2026

Monthly Activities

School Management Committee Meetings: The meetings would be conducted in the first week of each month to have a platform where the stakeholders could meet and discuss crucial matters.

No-Bag Day: A No-Bag Day will be held on the third Saturday of every month to ensure interactive and participatory learning experiences.

Holiday Schedule: The holiday schedule is also outlined in the academic calendar, including:

Dussehra Holidays: September 21 to October 3, 2025

Christmas Break (Missionary Schools): December 23 to 27, 2025

Sankranti Holidays: January 11 to 15, 2026

School Trip Program

The school outing program, which started on Friday, will run through June 19, offering students the chance to go out and see new things and experiences.

Adhering to the academic calendar helps schools have an efficient and organized academic year, giving students a favorable learning environment.

