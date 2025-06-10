Telangana School Calendar 2025–26 Announced: Full List of Holidays and Exam Dates Here

The Telangana State School Education Department has released the official academic calendar for the 2025–26 school year. Announced on June 10, 2025, by Director of School Education E.V. Narasimha Reddy, the calendar applies to all government and private schools in the state.

According to the schedule, schools will reopen on June 12, 2025, and the academic year will end on April 23, 2026. Students will then get a summer break from April 24 to June 11, 2026. The department has planned 230 working days for the year and instructed schools to ensure at least 90% daily attendance from students.

For Class 10 (SSC) students, the syllabus must be completed by January 10, 2026, and the final board exams will be held in March 2026.

Key Highlights:

School Reopening: June 12, 2025

Last Working Day: April 23, 2026

Summer Vacation: April 24 – June 11, 2026

School Timings:

High Schools & Upper Primary: 9:00 AM – 4:15 PM

Primary Schools: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Holiday List:

Dussehra: September 21 – October 3, 2025

Christmas: December 23 – 27, 2025

Sankranti: January 11 – 15, 2026

Exam Schedule:

Formative Assessment 1 (FA1): By July 31, 2025

FA2: By September 30, 2025

Summative Assessment 1 (SA1): October 24 – 31, 2025

FA3: By December 23, 2025

FA4: By February 7, 2026

Class 10 Pre-Finals: By February 28, 2026

Class 10 Final Exams: March 2026

SA2 (Classes 1–9): April 4 – 18, 2026

This calendar helps parents, teachers, and students plan ahead for the year.