Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2025: 13-Day Break for Schools from Sept 21 to Oct 3

The Telangana Education Department has now made the schedule for Dussehra holidays for 2025 official. Students in the state will have a long holiday as all schools—government and private alike, will be closed from September 21 through October 3. October 4 marks the return to classes.

Bathukamma and Dussehra Celebrations Together

This year, the Bathukamma festival and Dussehra are going to fall on the same day, providing students with a gap of 13 days right through. As per the academic schedule, these festive season holidays are being given so that kids, teachers, and families alike can participate in all the festivities.

Key Days During the Holidays

The holiday schedule also features Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, which is a national public holiday. With October 3 also being a holiday, students will get complete time to enjoy the festive atmosphere. Parents and teachers will have to make advance arrangements for travel, family reunions, and festivities during this long break. The elaborate Bathukamma celebrations will be followed by colorful Dussehra processions, including the ceremonial burning of Ravana effigies.

Comparison with Andhra Pradesh Holidays

Interestingly, Andhra Pradesh also declared Dussehra holidays for schools, but the time is a bit less there. AP schools will close between September 24 and October 2, and they will get 9 days of holidays. However, Telangana students get three more days, i.e., a total of 13 holidays.

AP has also laid down a different calendar for Christian missionary schools, in which holidays will only occur between September 27 and October 2. AP officials announced that this calendar will be followed by both students and teaching staff.

More Holidays Coming Soon

While Telangana schools resume on October 4, a break is looming ahead once again. October 5 has been declared a government holiday for Milad un Nabi, providing students with one more opportunity to prolong their rest just after the festive break.

A Festive Break for Students

The declaration of these holidays has generated enthusiasm among students, teachers, and parents. With the just-right mix of cultural celebrations and rest days, the festive season in Telangana will be both merry and memorable.

