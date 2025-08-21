Andhra Pradesh Dussehra Holidays 2025: 9-Day Break for Schools

The Andhra Pradesh state government has declared a range of holidays for students in the state. According to the state's 2025-26 academic calendar, schools will be on a 9-day holiday from September 24 to October 2 due to the Dussehra celebrations.

Dussehra Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The holidays will allow students to join the festivities with their families and spend quality time with their loved ones. The government has officially announced these holidays so that students can have a break and recharge.

Holiday Schedule

The holiday schedule for various institutions is as follows:

Schools: 9-day holiday from September 24 to October 2

Junior colleges: 8-day holiday from September 28 to October 5

Christian minority schools: 6-day holiday between September 27 and October 2

Upcoming Holidays and Recent Celebrations

The government had just announced a 3-day holiday for colleges and schools in August because of heavy rains. Moreover, Vinayaka Chavithi festivals will also be celebrated as a holiday. Holidays on Dussehra will also give students another chance to relax and spend time with their families.

Academic Calendar

The 2025-26 academic year has been designed with 203 working days and 83 holidays. The government seeks a balance between academic intensity and celebration, so students get lots of breaks to relax and enjoy time with their families.

Student Benefits

The holidays will give students a well-deserved respite to unwind, recharge, and enjoy the festivities with their family and friends. The move by the government to announce holidays for schools and colleges demonstrates that it cares about the well-being of students.