Telangana CPGET 2025 Results Tomorrow: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Results

The results of the Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) conducted last month for admission into MA, MCom, MSc, and other postgraduate courses across nine universities in the state are set to be released on Monday. A total of 45,477 candidates appeared for the examinations, which were conducted in a well-organized manner across multiple centers throughout the state.

The results will be officially announced by Balakishthareddy, Chairman of the State Higher Education Council, at the council’s headquarters. Candidates who appeared for the exams are advised to check the official website of the council for updates and to download their individual scorecards once the results are published.

The CPGET serves as a gateway for students aspiring to pursue higher education in various postgraduate programs in the state’s prominent universities. With a significant number of students participating, the examination is considered a critical step in shaping the academic futures of aspiring graduates.

Students are encouraged to keep their hall ticket numbers and personal details ready for quick access to their results. The official notification and scorecards will be available online shortly after the formal announcement by the Chairman.