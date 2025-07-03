Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has issued a strong directive to the state’s education department to take immediate and effective steps to ensure a 100% pass rate in Intermediate examinations. Addressing a crucial review meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the CM emphasized the growing performance gap between Class 10 and Intermediate students and stressed the need for systemic reforms to address it.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Sets 100% Pass Goal for Intermediate Exams

Highlighting the importance of bridging the performance divide, CM Reddy proposed a comprehensive study to evaluate the feasibility of integrating school education up to Class 12. He also discussed the possibility of separating Intermediate education from its current structure for better administration and outcomes.

He instructed the education department to consult with the State Education Commission, NGOs, and civil society organisations to draw from their insights and experiences. “We will bring the issue of strengthening intermediate education before the Legislative Assembly,” he stated.

Focus on Young India Residential Schools

CM Reddy also reviewed the architectural plans for the upcoming Young India Residential Schools, which are set to be established for both boys and girls in every Assembly constituency. He stressed the importance of national pride, directing that each school prominently display the national flag. Weekly progress reports on the construction were also mandated.

While land acquisition for the first phase of schools has been completed, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the identification of land for the second phase of construction.

Review of New Women’s University Project

In addition to school reforms, CM Reddy reviewed the proposed design of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, a women’s university aimed at empowering girls through higher education. He suggested several architectural changes and asked officials to fast-track the tendering process to avoid delays.

High-Level Officials Present at Review Meeting

The high-level review meeting was attended by several key officials, including:

With the Telangana government intensifying efforts to revamp the state's education landscape, CM Revanth Reddy’s latest push signals a strong commitment to academic excellence, infrastructure development, and educational inclusivity.