Tamil Nadu Class 10, Class 11 Results Out: Check Here

The long wait is over. The Tamil Nadu Board has announced the 2025 results for Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 11 (HSE +1) today, May 16. The pass percentage for Class 10 is 93.8%, and for Class 11 it is 92.1%. Girls performed better than boys, scoring 6.4% higher on average. This year's results show a slight improvement of 0.92% compared to last year.

Where to Check the Results:

Students can check their results on these websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

How to Check:

Go to the official website: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 11 Result 2025

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the marksheet and save it for future use

Students will also get their results via SMS on the mobile numbers registered during the exam application. Printed marksheets will be given out later at the schools.

Key Details:

Date of Result: May 16, 2025

Time:

Class 10 results released at 9:00 AM

Class 11 results released at 2:00 PM

Total Students: Over 17 lakh appeared for the exams

Around 8.9 lakh took the Class 10 exams (held from March 28 to April 15)

Nearly 8 lakh took the Class 11 exams (held from March 5 to March 27)