Surveyor Training in Telangana: Applications Open from May 5 to May 17

The Telangana Academy of Land Information and Management (TALIM) has announced that applications for licensed surveyor training will begin from May 5. Candidates can submit their applications at Meeseva centers across the state until May 17.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the training program, candidates must have secured 60% marks in Intermediate Mathematics or completed an ITI, Diploma,B.Tech in Civil Engineering. This initiative offers an excellent opportunity for those seeking a career as a licensed surveyor in Telangana.

Fee Structure

Selected candidates will need to pay a fee according to their category:

₹10,000 for OC candidates

₹5,000 for BC candidates

₹2,500 for SC/ST candidates

The training program is crucial for individuals aspiring to become professional surveyors, contributing to land management and infrastructure development in the state. TALIM encourages interested candidates to apply before the May 17 deadline.

This is a significant step for career advancement in the surveying field, and candidates are urged to apply promptly to secure a spot in the training program.