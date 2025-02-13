Shab-e-Barat Holiday in Telangana: Schools Remain Closed Today, February 13

Today, February 13, 2025, is an optional holiday for schools in Telangana in observance of Shab-e-Barat, a significant Islamic festival. While February 14 has also been declared an optional holiday, many Muslim minority educational institutions across Hyderabad and other districts will remain closed for both February 13 and 14 due to the ongoing festival celebrations.

Shab-e-Barat, celebrated on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Sha’ban, is a night of forgiveness and mercy. It is a time for Muslims to seek blessings, pray for their ancestors, and ask for guidance from Allah. Many people spend the night in prayer at mosques and homes during this spiritual occasion.

Furthermore, February 15 is an optional holiday for the birth anniversary of Sant Sewalal Maharaj, a revered figure in the Banjara community. With February 16 falling on a Sunday, schools in Telangana will have a three-day break, allowing students and teachers some time to relax and enjoy the extended weekend.