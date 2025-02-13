Sonu Sood lauds Gautam Adani's pioneering initiative to boost skill development in India

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood applauded Gautam Adani's skill development programme, terming it a 'great initiative'.

Taking to his X account on Wednesday, Sonu Sood wrote: "Great initiative by @gautam_adani. Many at the grassroots lack access to quality education and skill development. This effort empowers them to rise above their circumstances and build a better future. #Educationforall #Empowerment #Sevaoverself."

Earlier in the day, Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, had announced one of India's largest skill development programs.

To share the news, Gautam Adani took to his social media and wrote: "Delighted to announce one of India's largest Skill & Employ initiatives! In partnership with Singapore's ITEES, the global leader in technical training, the Adani Group is launching the world's largest finishing school in Mundra. This state-of-the-art facility will blend AI-driven immersive learning with cutting-edge innovation centres and annually train over 25,000 learners to help accelerate the Make in India movement."

On February 10, Gautam Adani announced Adani health city in partnership with Mayo Clinic.

Sharing the news on social media, Adani wrote "Proud to launch Adani Health City in partnership with Mayo Clinic, pioneering world-class medical research, affordable healthcare & education. Starting with two 1000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Ahmedabad & Mumbai, we are on a mission to bring cutting-edge medical innovation across India. This is just the beginning for a healthier, stronger India - one campus at a time!"

Recently Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani got married to Diva Jaimin Shah in a private and traditional ceremony. The wedding took place at Shantigram, the Adani township in the city.

In a remarkable display of philanthropy, Gautam Adani opted for a simple wedding ceremony and instead donated ₹10,000 crore to various social causes, supporting healthcare, education, and skill development.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.