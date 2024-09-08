September 9: Holiday for schools and colleges in these districts in AP!

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), several areas of Andhra Pradesh are experiencing heavy rains due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. This is causing significant rainfall in Vijayanagaram, Konaseema, Visakhapatnam, the Godavari region, and Srikakulam. The heavy rains have led to waterlogged roads, causing inconvenience and posing a risk to daily life.

The Vijayanagaram district collector has declared a holiday for both private and public schools in the district due to the heavy rains and floods. The holiday was announced as the weather report predicts the rains will continue for three days. Recently the government has declared holidays for schools and colleges in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram and Alluri districts. The announcement is yet to be done in Vishakapatnam and Godavari districts.

Also read: September 9: Heavy rain alert for Telangana, holiday likely for schools and colleges