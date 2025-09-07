Is September 8 a School Holiday in Your State? Find Out Here

As September 2025 rolls in with a busy line-up of festivals, one common question among parents and students is: Will schools remain closed on Monday, September 8? The answer depends on where you live.

Holiday Shift in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has officially rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday for Mumbai city and its suburban areas from Friday, September 5, to Monday, September 8, 2025.

Schools, colleges, and offices in Mumbai have functioned normally on September 5.

A full holiday will be observed instead on September 8.

This decision was taken to avoid a clash with Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, a day when lakhs of Ganesh idols are immersed, leading to massive crowds and processions. By moving Eid-e-Milad to September 8, authorities aim to ease pressure on civic and security arrangements.

What About the Rest of India?

Outside Mumbai and its suburbs, nothing changes. States including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala will observe the holiday on Friday, September 5, 2025, while Monday, September 8, remains a working day.

Teacher’s Day Overlap

Adding to the significance, September 5 is also celebrated as Teacher’s Day across India.

In Mumbai, schools may still hold Teacher’s Day programs before resuming classes on the same day.

In the rest of the country, students will enjoy a double celebration with both Teacher’s Day and Eid-e-Milad falling on September 5.

At a Glance

Mumbai & Suburbs: Holiday on September 8 (no holiday on Sept 5).

Parents and students are advised to confirm with their respective schools, but the government notification makes it clear: only Mumbai and suburban regions get September 8 as a holiday.