September 25: Holiday for Schools due to Rains?

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report, there has been a lot of rain in some parts of Hyderabad since yesterday. According to the prediction, there is a good likelihood that today, September 26, will see three days of moderate to severe rain.

There will be a lot of rain in Telangana, especially in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Mahaboobnagar. According to this alert, there's even a risk of rain along with lightning and thunderstorms. For three days, there may be light to moderate rain in other locations.

A few areas of India even got a Red alert with the expectation of hefty rainfall. According to the report, significant rain is expected on September 25. Should this situation persist, the government may decide to announce school and college breaks. It is well known that Telangana observes the Dasara vacation on October 2. Should a holiday fall on a non-holiday day, the list of holidays would be extended.

