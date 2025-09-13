September 15 School Holiday or not?

As the new week starts, parents and students alike are curious to know if September 15, 2025 (Monday) is a holiday for schools. Though September is filled with festivals of India's festive breaks, today is not a holiday scheduled in most of India. September 15 is a celebrated day as Engineer's Day, yet it is not a gazetted holiday. Hence, schools in all states are likely to operate as usual.

No Nationwide Holiday

September 15 is a business as usual working day in most states, such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Students will be in classes as normal, with the next big holidays pending later this month for Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad, and Dussehra.

Weather Closures in Certain States

While Monday is a working day, school closures are still being reported in some areas due to heavy rain and floods:

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools have just reopened from a closure of 11 days due to landslides and floods. Some of the pockets affected by flooding might also face a delay in reopening.

Punjab: Schools in Amritsar and adjacent areas were closed previously due to flooding. A majority of them have reopened, but classes in the severely affected areas could still remain suspended.

Rajasthan: Schools in Udaipur, Jalore, and Dungarpur districts were closed on September 8 because of rain. Local weather conditions will determine further closures.

Tamil Nadu (Paramakudi region): Schools were closed on September 11 to celebrate Martyr Emanuel Sekaran Day, but have now reopened.

Telangana: Rain Alert, But No Holiday

A rain warning has been announced by the Meteorological Department for Telangana today, September 15. Still, no holiday in schools has been announced. Officials are keeping a close eye on the situation but till date, Monday is a normal working day for schools in the state.

Conclusion

In summary, September 15, 2025, is not a national school holiday. Although some states are still grappling with rain-related school closures, the majority of schools are in session and operating as usual. Parents should watch out for local announcements since sudden changes in weather may result in temporary closure in the affected districts.

Also read: Telangana Govt Declares Unexpected Three-Day Holiday for Employees