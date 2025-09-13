Telangana Govt Declares Unexpected Three-Day Holiday for Employees

Adilabad district government employees are enjoying an unexpected long weekend this September after the Telangana government declared a sudden holiday for staff working at the Collectorate.

The announcement came on Friday morning, just as employees were preparing to report to duty. To their surprise, the sudden leave aligned with the second Saturday and Sunday, giving them a three-day break.

The decision followed the partial collapse of the Adilabad Collectorate building roof on Thursday. The decades-old structure gave way, but since no staff were present at the time, a major mishap was averted. With heavy rains increasing the risk of further damage, officials moved quickly to prioritize safety.

District Collector Rajarshi Shah announced the holiday and ordered the main entrance of the building to be sealed. As a result, the offices of the Collector, Additional Collector, and RDO have been temporarily shut down.

Thanks to the unexpected leave on Friday, coupled with the weekend holidays, Collectorate employees in Adilabad are set to enjoy a festive three-day break.