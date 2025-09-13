September 15 Bank Holiday 2025: Banks Open or Closed?

If you’re planning a trip to the bank, it’s always wise to check the holiday calendar first. Indian banks follow a detailed schedule of holidays throughout the year, including national festivals, regional observances, and religious celebrations.

Is September 15 a Bank Holiday?

For 2025, September 15 is a Monday and is a normal working day for banks in India. There is no holiday listed on this day, so one can go to their local branch for common banking operations.

Knowing Normal Bank Closures

Indian banks are closed on all Sundays, and usually on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Besides, there are holidays specific to a city or state, depending on local events and festivals.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in Sept 2025

Although September 15 is a working day, a host of other bank holidays are approaching later in the month:

September 22: Rajasthan banks will be shut on account of Navratra Sthapna.

September 23: Jammu and Kashmir banks will be closed on the occasion of birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29: Banks in Agartala, Gangtok, and Kolkata will be closed on account of Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30: Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata will be closed on account of Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtam/Durga Puja.

Online Banking Services

Even if there are no longer branches available, banking need not cease. The majority of banks offer online banking services, through which customers can transfer money, pay bills, and access accounts from home or on the move.

Tips for Bank Customers

For convenience's sake, be sure to check your local bank branch holiday schedule, since closings are not uniform by state. Knowing holidays ahead prevents trip planning disruptions and guarantees continuous access to financial services.

Through information and online banking facilities, customers can control finances effectively without interruption, even during local or national bank holidays.

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