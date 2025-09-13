IB ACIO Grade-2/Executive 2025 Hall Ticket: How to Download

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the release of admit cards for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-2/Executive 2025 examination. Aspirants who have submitted their applications for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website.

Exam Details

IB ACIO Grade 2 exam will be held from September 16 to 18, 2025. 3,717 vacancies will be filled for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2/Executive. Candidates should carefully examine their admit cards and make sure that they possess all the documents required for the exam.

How to Download Your Admit Card

In order to download your IB ACIO admit card, follow these steps:

Go to the official MHA website at mha.gov.in.

Click on the option of "Online Examination Call Letter for ACIO Grade II/Executive".

Enter your User ID, Password, and Security Code to log in.

Once your admit card is displayed, verify all details carefully.

Save and print at least two copies of your admit card for exam day.

Important Instructions for the Exam Day

Bring a printed admit card and valid photo identity proof to the examination hall.

Don't carry any banned items, including mobile phones, gadgets, or other electronic items.

Report at the exam center 30 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

Obey all directions given by the authorities of the examination hall.

Concentrate on answering the questions with which you are well-versed to get the highest marks.

By adhering to these instructions and downloading your admit card timely, you can make your exam experience trouble-free and smooth.