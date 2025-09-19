Sep 19 Holiday in Select States: IMD Warns of Heavy Rains, Today’s Weather Forecast

Friday, September 19, 2025, is not an official nationwide holiday for schools in India. However, a combination of regional festivals, severe weather alerts, and safety advisories has led to uncertainty over school operations in certain parts of the country. While most schools across India are functioning as usual, scattered closures have been reported or anticipated in a few states where heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and local celebrations are creating challenges.

No Pan-India Holiday, But Localised Disruptions Likely

Although September 19 does not fall under any national holiday calendar, the date comes just ahead of the Dussehra break, which will begin in the coming days in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. This means schools in the South are already preparing for extended closures, even if today is not officially part of that holiday schedule.

Elsewhere, schools remain open, but parents are advised to closely monitor local announcements, as weather conditions in several states have forced district administrations to keep options open for temporary shutdowns.

Weather Warnings: IMD Alerts for Multiple States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning activity on September 19.

Maharashtra: A yellow alert has been issued for several districts including Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Latur, Osmanabad, and Gondia. In addition, Ahmednagar, Beed, Buldhana, Akola, and Amravati are expected to see intense rainfall spells.

Despite the alert, no statewide school holiday has been declared so far. Officials have clarified that any closures will be announced district-wise depending on local conditions.

Uttarakhand: The hill state has been grappling with continuous downpours, especially in and around Dehradun. While there is no blanket order yet, the possibility of extended holidays for schools and Anganwadi centres is being considered. Authorities have said that a decision will be taken based on weather updates through the day.

Tamil Nadu, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: Strong rain bands are expected to affect several regions, though schools in these states are functioning normally as of this morning. However, with the festive season around the corner, local administrations may club weather advisories with existing holiday schedules if conditions worsen.

Regional Festivals Add to Holiday Buzz

Alongside weather disruptions, regional festivals being observed across parts of India today may also lead to selective school closures. While the scale of such closures is limited, certain institutions—particularly in smaller towns and semi-urban areas—have opted for a holiday on September 19 to allow participation in local celebrations.

Authorities Urge Caution, Parents Asked to Stay Alert

Education departments and district administrations have issued advisories urging caution, especially in areas prone to flooding and waterlogging. Parents have been asked to:

Stay updated with official announcements from district collectors and school administrations.

Avoid sending children to school in case of severe weather warnings in their locality.

Check school websites and WhatsApp parent groups for last-minute updates.

Finally

While September 19, 2025, is not a declared holiday across India, rainfall disruptions in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, along with regional festivals, are likely to affect normal school operations in scattered regions. With Dussehra holidays set to begin in many states shortly, today’s uncertainty has added to the festive buzz—but also heightened the need for parents and students to keep a close watch on official updates.