Schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi to Hold Full-Day Saturday Classes from August 15

The continuous heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts has caused repeated school closures, and the education department has felt compelled to adopt extreme steps to make up for lost learning time. From August 15, both districts will have full-day Saturday classes for about four months, subject to weather.

In Dakshina Kannada, the district administration has announced seven rain holidays, with some of the taluks getting extra days off. To compensate for the lost class time, schools will conduct full-day classes on Saturdays. "We have to recover the lost class time, and all Block Education Officers have been told to prepare for Saturday afternoon classes," said Govinda Madivala, Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) of Dakshina Kannada.

Likewise, Udupi district too witnessed repeated school shutdowns because of excessive rain, and Byndoor's educational block alone had eight rain holidays while other regions had a maximum of seven days off. To provide academic continuity, the schools in Udupi will be conducting afternoon classes on Saturdays. "Instructions have been issued for Saturday full-day classes until October, which can be extended based on the monsoon scenario," revealed Lokesh, DDPI of Udupi.

The resolution seeks to reduce the effects of rain disturbances on students' academic performance. Though there are plans to make schedule changes dependent upon the weather, there are no plans for classes to be conducted on Sundays. In case special or emergency meetings crop up, schools can offset with additional sessions on follow-up Saturdays.

