Vijay Deverakonda’s Stardom Intact: Kingdom Garners 30,000 Ticket Bookings, Trends Nationwide

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kingdom is witnessing red-hot demand, with tickets selling like hotcakes. Within just 24 hours of bookings going live, the film has already sold over 30,000 tickets, making it a trending title across major ticketing platforms. This overwhelming response reflects the audience’s strong interest in the film. It also proved that Vijay Deverakonda's stardom is intact despite a few previous debacles at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kingdom is also making waves overseas with impressive pre-sales numbers. Witnessing the craze from moviegoers, the makers are now planning massive premiere shows. The premieres are scheduled to be held on July 30th.

The recently released trailer has garnered a tremendous response, further boosting the film’s hype. Positioned as a gangster drama that explores the bond between brothers, Kingdom has created significant buzz among audiences. Expectations are high that this film will deliver a solid blockbuster for Vijay Deverakonda.

Both the production house, Sithara Entertainments, and director Gowtam Tinnanuri are reportedly extremely confident about the film’s success.