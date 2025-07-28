Saiyaara Box Office: Ahaan Panday Film Targets Rs.300 Crores After Rs.30 Crores Massive Sunday Haul!

There is no doubt in saying that Saiyaara is one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema in recent times. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has emerged as a true-blue blockbuster. Thanks to Mohit's conviction and the brilliant chemistry between the lead pair, Saiyaara has shown that Bollywood can still make films work with great music, which it had forgotten to do for so long.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani did it to some extent, but Saiyaara managed to connect to the masses, and the film has reportedly crossed the Rs.250 crore mark at the box office. This is a massive record considering how the movie didn't have any fresh faces to begin with. It won't be a surprise if the film touches the Rs.300 crore mark and gives a big boost to Yash Raj Films ahead of their much-awaited release, War 2.

On its second Sunday, Saiyaara managed to amass more than Rs.30 crores, according to early estimates, and this takes its total tally to Rs.247 crores. It's highly likely that the movie would have crossed the 250-crore mark on Sunday itself. If that's not the case, it will achieve this record by the end of Monday itself.

Saiyaara is already rewriting box office records, and it won't be a surprise to say that the film will surely act as a source of inspiration for Hindi filmmakers to tell stories that they want to narrate with conviction instead of feeling that there are no audiences who want to watch a Bollywood film. Clearly, Saiyaara proved that's not the case.