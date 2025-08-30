School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Festivals and Breaks

September 2025 promises a series of school breaks in India, bringing students, teachers, and parents a welcome respite. The month will feature several major festivals and occasions, resulting in school closures across various regions of the country.

Major Festival School Holidays in September 2025

The coming month promises the following major dates and festivals:

September 5 (Friday): Milad-Un-Nabi will be observed nationwide, and schools are expected to remain closed. It is also Teachers' Day and may see schools closed on this day as well.

September 17 (Wednesday): Onam will be celebrated in Kerala and the surrounding states, and Vishwakamma Puja will be observed in North and East India, and schools will remain on holiday here.

September 22 (Monday): The start of Durga Puja and Navratri will be celebrated with school holidays in states such as West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha. Mahalaya will also be observed on this day.

September 29 (Monday) and September 30 (Tuesday): Durga Puja will go on with Saptami and Mahashtami celebrations, leading to school holidays in most eastern and northeastern states. Delhi schools will be celebrating Dussehra Saptami and Mahashtami on these days.

Differences in School Holidays

It's worth mentioning here that school holidays can vary widely based on the state, city, or even school regulations. Thus, it's recommended that parents and students refer to their school's official holiday calendar for the most precise and up-to-date information.

By being aware of the next school holidays, families are able to organize their activities and make the best out of these breaks. Spending time with family or engaging in cultural events, these holidays provide an opportunity to unwind and recharge.

