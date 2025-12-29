School Holidays Declared Till January 1, 2026

In view of a severe drop in temperatures and persistent foggy conditions, schools across several districts of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed until January 1, 2026. The latest directive extends the ongoing winter break for students from primary classes up to Class 12.

Officials stated that the closure has been enforced to safeguard children from the adverse effects of the cold wave sweeping the region. All institutions functioning under CBSE, ICSE and the Uttar Pradesh Board fall under the purview of the order.

District administrations have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the holiday extension, with senior officials monitoring weather developments and field-level compliance. Authorities have also intensified relief measures for vulnerable sections, arranging night shelters, blankets and heating facilities for those affected by the harsh conditions.

Parents and students have been advised to follow updates from local authorities and school administrations regarding any further changes to the academic schedule based on weather forecasts.