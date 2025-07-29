School Holidays in August 2025: Dates and Details

August 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for students, with several holidays and festivals that will give them a much-needed break from their academic routine. Let's take a look at the list of holidays in August 2025 and plan.

Important Holidays in August 2025

The month of August will see the following holidays:

Raksha Bandhan Holiday: August 9, 2025 (Saturday) - A festive holiday that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

Independence Day Holiday: August 15, 2025 (Friday) - A national holiday that commemorates India's independence from British rule.

Janmashtami Holiday: August 15 and 16, 2025 (Friday and Saturday) - A festive holiday that marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) - A popular Hindu festival that will give students a mid-week break.

Holiday Schedule

Here's a breakdown of the holiday schedule in August 2025:

August 9-10: Raksha Bandhan holiday on Saturday, August 9, followed by a Sunday break.

August 15-17: A long weekend with Independence Day on Friday, August 15, Janmashtami on Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17.

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi holiday on Wednesday, August 27.

Making the Most of Holidays

Students can use these holidays to:

Relax and recharge: Take a break from academics and rejuvenate.

Spend quality time with family: Enjoy time with loved ones and create lasting memories.

Pursue hobbies: Explore interests and passions outside of academics.

Tips for Students and Parents

To make the most of these holidays, students and parents can:

Plan: Mark your calendars and plan activities or trips.

Stay updated: Check your school's official website for any notifications or updates on holiday schedules.

Make the most of long weekends: Use the long weekends to plan short trips or outings.

By being aware of these holidays and planning accordingly, students can make the most of their breaks and enjoy a refreshing August 2025

