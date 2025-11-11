School Holiday in Telangana and Bihar Today, November 11; Security Tightened After Delhi Blast

Schools in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed today, November 11, 2025, in view of the ongoing bye-elections. Authorities in both states have declared holidays for educational institutions and government offices functioning as polling or counting centres.

Telangana Announces Paid Holidays for Polling Days

Hyderabad District Collector and Magistrate Harichandana Dasari has announced a temporary closure of all schools, colleges, and government offices identified as polling stations in the city. The bye-election for the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency is currently underway, prompting authorities to declare November 10, 11, and 14 as paid holidays for the designated institutions.

Bihar Schools Shut on Polling and Counting Days

In Bihar, all educational institutions will remain closed today and again on November 14, which is the counting day. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated that November 11, the polling day, be observed as a paid holiday for all eligible voters employed in any business, trade, or industrial establishment.

According to the ECI notification, under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, employees eligible to vote must be granted a paid holiday on polling day to ensure maximum voter participation. The rule applies to the ongoing bye-elections being held in eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories.

Security on High Alert After Delhi Blast

Meanwhile, security measures have been intensified across Bihar following Monday’s deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station that claimed at least eight lives.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar confirmed that all district units have been placed on high alert ahead of the second and final phase of the Assembly polls. “We have issued a high-security alert across the state following the Delhi explosion. All police wings are maintaining tight surveillance, with intensified patrolling and area domination operations to prevent any untoward incident,” he told PTI.

With polling underway and heightened security concerns, authorities in both states have urged citizens to exercise their right to vote peacefully while adhering to safety protocols.