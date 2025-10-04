School Holiday on October 4, 2025: Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal

Several states across India have announced school closures on Saturday, October 4, 2025, owing to regional festivals and heavy rains. The extended holiday gives students and families more time to celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra, while also ensuring safety in districts facing weather-related alerts.

State-Wise School Holiday Updates

Delhi

Autumn Break in Delhi schools was officially observed from September 29 to October 1. While October 4 is not a government-declared holiday, some private schools are extending closures in line with Dussehra holidays.

Telangana

Schools in Telangana observed Dasara holidays till October 3, 2025. However, select districts have extended the break to October 4, offering families a continuous festive recess.

West Bengal

With Durga Puja celebrations underway, schools in West Bengal continue to remain closed. October 4 falls within the extended puja holiday period, as schools typically reopen only after the festival concludes.

Kerala

In Kerala, heavy rainfall alerts along with regional festivities have prompted local authorities in certain districts to announce school closures on October 4. Decisions are based on weather updates and safety considerations.

Maharashtra

Schools in Pune and Mumbai had earlier observed Eid-e-Milad and Navratri holidays in September. While October 4 is not a state-declared holiday, some schools are expected to remain closed, aligning with extended festive schedules.