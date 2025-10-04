Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Register by Oct 6 for Nationwide Student Innovation Challenge

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, has launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a nationwide innovation initiative engaging students from classes 6 to 12 across India. Schools are invited to submit their entries in the form of photos and videos, which will be evaluated by a national panel of experts. The top-performing student teams will be awarded prizes.

The event is organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and the All India Council for Technical Education. The Buildathon is expected to engage over 1 crore students from more than 1.5 lakh schools across the country. Participating schools and students will receive long-term support through corporate adoption, mentorship, and resources to strengthen their innovations.

Registration Details:

Registrations are now open on the official website. The last date to register for the Buildathon is October 6, 2025. Interested candidates can visit vbb.mic.gov.in to register and submit their initial idea or project concept.

Objectives and Themes

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 aims to:

Inspire creative thinking for national development

Promote self-reliance and sustainable growth

Engage schools in synchronized innovation to position India as a global innovation hub

The innovation themes for the Buildathon include:

Vocal for Local

Atmanirbhar Bharat

Swadeshi

Samriddh Bharat

Key Features of the Buildathon:

Students innovating together in the world’s largest live innovation activity

Hands-on, experiential learning aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Inclusive participation with special focus on aspirational districts, tribal, and remote regions

Buildathon Schedule:

Registration: Open until October 6, 2025

Open until October 6, 2025 Preparation Period: October 6 – 13, 2025

October 6 – 13, 2025 Live Synchronized Innovation Event: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Final Submission Window: October 13 – 31, 2025

October 13 – 31, 2025 Evaluation Period: November 1 – December 31, 2025

November 1 – December 31, 2025 Result and Felicitation: January 2026

Participation Guidelines:

Teams of 5–7 students from classes VI–XII may participate

Schools can register multiple teams

Detailed resources, toolkits, and submission portals will be available on the official Buildathon website

Activity Timeline:

Phase 1: Launch by Hon’ble Education Minister – 23rd September 2025

Launch by Hon’ble Education Minister – 23rd September 2025 Phase 2: School-level innovation activities across 1.5 lakh+ schools with mentor support – 23rd September to 12th October 2025

School-level innovation activities across 1.5 lakh+ schools with mentor support – 23rd September to 12th October 2025 Phase 3: National Live Buildathon inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister at Vigyan Bhawan with 400 students; simultaneous innovation by 1 crore students nationwide – 13th October 2025

National Live Buildathon inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister at Vigyan Bhawan with 400 students; simultaneous innovation by 1 crore students nationwide – 13th October 2025 Phase 4 : Submission of entries (photos & videos) by schools on the portal – 14th to 31st October 2025

: Submission of entries (photos & videos) by schools on the portal – 14th to 31st October 2025 Phase 5: Evaluation of entries by a panel of experts – November 2025

Evaluation of entries by a panel of experts – November 2025 Phase 6: Announcement of top 10,000 winners and corporate adoption of top schools

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 promises to be a transformative platform for young innovators, encouraging students to contribute ideas that can shape India’s future.