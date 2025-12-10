School Holiday on December 11? Check state-wise update!

Many students and parents are wondering whether December 11 will be a holiday for schools. As of now, December 11 will be a normal working day for most schools in India. There are no festivals, special occasions, or national events on this date, so schools in most states will remain open.

However, a few states have holidays due to local reasons.

Most States: Schools Open on December 11

States like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar will have regular school timings on December 11.

There is no official announcement of a holiday in these regions.

Kerala: Schools Closed on December 11

Kerala is the main exception.

Here, all schools—government and private—will remain closed on December 11 because of the second phase of local body elections. Schools were also closed on December 9 for the first phase of polling.

Other States With Local Holidays

Some districts in the Northeastern states may have small local holidays for administrative or local events, but no major state-wide holiday has been declared.

Upcoming Holidays

Students can look forward to upcoming breaks such as:

Second Saturday – December 13

Christmas holidays – dates vary by state and school

Winter vacations in northern states

Also read: Telangana SSC Exams 2026: March 14 to April 16, Students, Parents and Unions Question 34-Day Schedule