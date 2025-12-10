IBPS SO Mains 2025 Results at ibps.in; Interview Shortlist Announced

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the results of the Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Examination 2025, bringing relief and anticipation for thousands of banking aspirants. The results are now accessible on the official portal ibps.in, where candidates can log in using their registration credentials to check whether they have qualified for the final interview stage.

The Mains results mark a decisive phase in the multi-tier selection process for Specialist Officer positions across public sector banks. This year, the recruitment drive covers 1,007 vacancies across various specialised streams, including Agriculture Field Officer, IT, Marketing, HR/Personnel, Law, and Rajbhasha.

According to IBPS, scorecards for the Mains exam will be released within a week. Successful candidates will now advance to the interview round, which carries 100 marks and will play a significant role in the final merit list. The combined score of the Mains exam and interview—weighted in an 80:20 ratio—will determine the final selection of candidates.

How to Access the IBPS SO Mains Result 2025

Candidates can view their results by visiting the IBPS website and navigating to the SO Mains Result link on the homepage. After submitting their registration number and password or date of birth, the qualifying status will be displayed on the screen.

The result document includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, category, and section-wise marks (where applicable). IBPS has urged shortlisted candidates to keep track of upcoming announcements regarding interview schedules and document verification requirements.

With the release of the Mains results, aspirants now await the next crucial step — interviews that will ultimately decide their place in the final list of Specialist Officers for 2025.

Click Here To Download IBPS SO Mains Resulst 2025