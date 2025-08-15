School Holiday on August 16 in AP and Telangana for Krishnashtami

Amid festive cheer and recent weather disruptions, schools across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will remain closed tomorrow, marking a holiday for Krishnashtami. The festival, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, holds great cultural and religious significance in both states.

Government schools in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have officially declared a holiday for the occasion. Most private schools have also followed suit, giving students and staff a well-deserved break. In several districts, schools have already been shut for the past three days due to heavy rains, with authorities prioritising the safety of students.

The timing of the festival has worked out to create an extended weekend for many. With Krishnashtami falling tomorrow and the Parsi New Year coinciding with Sunday, students will enjoy two consecutive holidays before returning to school on Monday.

In many towns and villages, preparations for Krishnashtami are in full swing. Cultural programs, special pujas, and ‘Dahi Handi’ events are being organised, particularly in rural areas where traditional celebrations remain vibrant. Temples dedicated to Lord Krishna are expected to see large gatherings, with devotees taking part in bhajans, processions, and special offerings.

For students, the holiday offers not just a pause from academics but also an opportunity to engage with cultural traditions. Parents, meanwhile, are likely to use the long weekend to plan family gatherings or temple visits.

With weather conditions showing signs of improvement, schools are set to reopen on Monday, resuming regular academic activities after the festive break.