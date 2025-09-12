School Holiday on 12th September 2025: States Declare Closures Amid Floods and Festivals

September has turned into an unusual month for students across India, with frequent school breaks triggered by religious festivals and severe monsoon disruptions. In just the first two weeks, schools have closed multiple times — from festival holidays in Maharashtra and southern states to weather-related shutdowns in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Now, several regions are weighing the possibility of declaring Friday, September 12, 2025, a school holiday.

Jammu & Kashmir

Reports suggest that some districts in Jammu & Kashmir may keep schools shut on September 12. With Eid-e-Milad observed earlier this week, many Valley regions traditionally extend the break to the following Friday. However, officials clarified that the final decision rests with district administrations, and parents should check local notifications for confirmation.

Punjab

Punjab remains one of the worst-hit states this monsoon. Heavy floods and relentless rainfall have forced widespread school closures. Districts such as Jalandhar and neighboring regions remained closed on September 11, and authorities may extend the holiday to September 12. The Education Department has stated that schools will only reopen after safety inspections of buildings and transport routes.

Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand

Both hill states continue to struggle with landslides and flash floods. Local authorities may announce an extended closure for September 12 if fresh weather warnings are issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Parents and students are urged to follow updates from their respective district collectors.

Other States

For now, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have not declared any official school holidays for September 12. Regular classes are expected to continue unless district administrations issue localized weather-related notices.