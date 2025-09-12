Apple iPhone 17 Series Pre-Orders Begin Today in India: Price, Booking Process, and Availability
Today marks a big day for Apple enthusiasts as the newly launched iPhone 17 series and other Apple devices go on pre-booking in India. Customers can reserve their favorite models starting today, while official sales will begin on September 19, 2025.
The most-awaited devices up for pre-order include the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Alongside, Apple has also opened pre-bookings for its latest Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3, and the AirPods Pro 3.
Where to Pre-Book iPhone 17 Series in India
- Croma: India’s biggest retail chain for Apple pre-orders, offering bookings via its official website and across 574 stores in 206 cities.
- E-commerce platforms: Flipkart and Amazon are also accepting pre-orders.
- Vijay Sales: Customers can fill out a form, submit it, and pay the advance booking amount to secure their device.
Pre-Booking Amount Details
- iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watches, AirPods Pro 3: ₹2,000 advance booking amount.
- iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹17,000 advance booking amount.
Price of Newly Launched Apple Products in India
iPhone 17 Series
- iPhone 17 256GB – ₹82,900
- iPhone 17 512GB – ₹1,02,900
- iPhone Air 256GB – ₹1,19,900
- iPhone Air 512GB – ₹1,39,900
- iPhone Air 1TB – ₹1,59,900
- iPhone 17 Pro 256GB – ₹1,34,900
- iPhone 17 Pro 512GB – ₹1,54,900
- iPhone 17 Pro 1TB – ₹1,74,900
- iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB – ₹1,49,900
- iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB – ₹1,69,900
- iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB – ₹1,89,900
- iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB – ₹2,29,900
Apple Watches & AirPods
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 – ₹89,900
- Apple Watch Series 11 – ₹46,900
- Apple Watch SE 3 – ₹25,900
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 – ₹25,900
Key Takeaway
With pre-orders officially live, Apple fans can now secure their next-generation iPhones and accessories well before the September 19 launch date. Among all options, Croma stands out as the most reliable and accessible chain for bookings across India.