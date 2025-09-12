Apple iPhone 17 Series Pre-Orders Begin Today in India: Price, Booking Process, and Availability

Today marks a big day for Apple enthusiasts as the newly launched iPhone 17 series and other Apple devices go on pre-booking in India. Customers can reserve their favorite models starting today, while official sales will begin on September 19, 2025.

The most-awaited devices up for pre-order include the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Alongside, Apple has also opened pre-bookings for its latest Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3, and the AirPods Pro 3.

Where to Pre-Book iPhone 17 Series in India

Croma: India’s biggest retail chain for Apple pre-orders, offering bookings via its official website and across 574 stores in 206 cities.

India’s biggest retail chain for Apple pre-orders, offering bookings via its official website and across 574 stores in 206 cities. E-commerce platforms: Flipkart and Amazon are also accepting pre-orders.

Flipkart and Amazon are also accepting pre-orders. Vijay Sales: Customers can fill out a form, submit it, and pay the advance booking amount to secure their device.

Pre-Booking Amount Details

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watches, AirPods Pro 3: ₹2,000 advance booking amount.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹17,000 advance booking amount.

Price of Newly Launched Apple Products in India

iPhone 17 Series

iPhone 17 256GB – ₹82,900

iPhone 17 512GB – ₹1,02,900

iPhone Air 256GB – ₹1,19,900

iPhone Air 512GB – ₹1,39,900

iPhone Air 1TB – ₹1,59,900

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB – ₹1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro 512GB – ₹1,54,900

iPhone 17 Pro 1TB – ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB – ₹1,49,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB – ₹1,69,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB – ₹1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB – ₹2,29,900

Apple Watches & AirPods

Apple Watch Ultra 3 – ₹89,900

Apple Watch Series 11 – ₹46,900

Apple Watch SE 3 – ₹25,900

Apple AirPods Pro 3 – ₹25,900

Key Takeaway

With pre-orders officially live, Apple fans can now secure their next-generation iPhones and accessories well before the September 19 launch date. Among all options, Croma stands out as the most reliable and accessible chain for bookings across India.