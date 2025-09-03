Rajasthan School Holidays September 2025: Complete List of Dates and Festivals

Rajasthan schools will have several holidays in September 2025, overlapping with festivals and local celebrations. The dates, however, could vary based on traditions and school-specific calendars, and parents and students are advised to check the details with their respective schools. The locations, ranging from single-day holidays to long weekends, offer time to relax, to meet the family, and to pursue personal or educational interests.

Overview of September School Holidays in Rajasthan

September marks a period of several school holidays across the state, aligning with both national and regional celebrations. While many dates are generally uniform, certain variations may occur due to local directives or traditions. Students and parents are encouraged to consult the official school calendar to ensure accurate information.

This month's calendar generally consists of a combination of one-day holidays along with longer holidays, providing a platform to the families to relax, travel, or attend cultural events.

List of September 2025 Holidays

The following are the holidays falling in September 2025 in Rajasthan:

Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashami, Khejadli Martyr's Day: September 2, 2025

Baravafat: September 5, 2025

Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti: September 22, 2025

Durga Ashtami: September 30, 2025

Why It Is Important to Check School Calendars

Although this list gives a general idea of the holidays that will be upcoming, it is important for students and parents to refer to their school's official calendar or administration for the most current and precise information. Local schools can have special schedules, especially for local festivals.

Staying Informed

To stay up to date on the holiday schedule and any changes, it's suggested that you regularly visit this article. Our staff will present new information, in-depth analyses, and the newest news as it arises

Parent and Student Tips

Confirm the holiday schedule with your school to prevent confusion.

Make arrangements for long weekends and one-day observances.

Stay posted about any last-minute changes or updates.

Through being well-informed and preparing in advance, parents and students can get the best out of the impending holidays and breaks in September 2025.

