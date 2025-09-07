Punjab School Holiday: CM Orders Closure of All Schools and Colleges Till Sept 7 Amid Floods

Punjab is facing severe flooding caused by relentless rains, prompting the state government to close all educational institutions until September 7. The closure applies to government, aided, private, and recognised schools, universities, colleges, and polytechnics, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains informed the public via X, urging institutions to follow local administration guidelines to ensure the safety of students and staff. “The well-being of children and teachers is our top priority in these circumstances,” he said.

Relief Efforts Underway

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has pledged ₹3.25 crore from his MPLADS funds to aid flood relief. Of this, ₹2.75 crore will be used to strengthen embankments, while ₹50 lakh will go towards rehabilitation efforts. Chadha highlighted the destruction of farmland and homes and confirmed that 30 lives have already been lost.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured central assistance and will visit the flood-affected areas in the coming days.

Flood Impact Across Punjab

Flooding has forced evacuations in Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Zirakpur, affecting over 170 villages. Approximately 3,500–4,000 residents have been moved to safer locations, while eight relief centres currently shelter hundreds of people. Dam inspections indicate stability despite rising water levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for multiple districts in Punjab, warning of continued heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, follow official advisories, and prioritise safety during the ongoing crisis.