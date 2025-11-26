The Punjab government on Wednesday, November 26, released the official gazetted holiday calendar for 2026, giving citizens and government employees a clear schedule of state-wide holidays for the upcoming year.

The notification includes festivals, national observances and other mandatory public holidays during which government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions under the state administration will remain closed.

Officials said the early release of the calendar will help departments, businesses and the general public plan events, leave and administrative activities well in advance.

The list has been circulated to all government offices and will also be made available on official state portals. Any changes or additional local holidays, if required, will be announced later by the General Administration Department.

Here is the Full List of Gazetted Holidays 2026 in Punjab

Also Read: 2026 Public Holiday Calendar Out: Full List of Gazetted and Optional Holidays