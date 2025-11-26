2026 Public Holiday Calendar Out: Full List of Gazetted and Optional Holidays
As the year 2025 nears its end, the Central government has published the list of holidays for 2026 applicable to all Union government offices across India. The official notification outlines compulsory national holidays as well as a set of optional or restricted holidays that employees may choose from.
Compulsory Nationwide Holidays
Government offices across the country will remain closed on major national and religious occasions, including:
Republic Day
Independence Day
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Buddha Purnima
Christmas
Dussehra (Vijay Dashami)
Diwali (Deepavali)
Good Friday
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Id-ul-Fitr
Id-ul-Zuha
Mahavir Jayanti
Muharram
Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (Id-e-Milad)
These holidays are applicable to Central government establishments irrespective of location.
Flexible Holiday Options for Employees
Apart from compulsory holidays, employees may select two restricted holidays from an approved list. These typically include region-specific or community festivals, allowing individuals to observe occasions of personal or cultural significance.
For Central government staff posted outside Delhi, the rules differ slightly. Such employees are required to observe 14 mandatory national holidays and may choose three additional days from a set of 12 optional holidays finalised by the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee in each state capital.
Delhi-based employees, meanwhile, will follow optional holidays selected by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).
Optional Festivals Employees May Choose From
The optional list for 2026 includes:
Holi
Ram Navami
Janmashtami
Maha Shivratri
Ganesh Chaturthi
Makar Sankranti
Onam
Pongal
Rath Yatra
Basant Panchami
Vishu, Baisakhi, Ugadi, Bhag Bihu and other regional New Year festivals
Chhath Puja, Karva Chauth and similar observances
State governments may also add local festivals based on regional customs.
Moon-Sighting–Dependent Holidays
The Centre has clarified that dates for Id-ul-Fitr, Id-ul-Zuha, Muharram and Id-e-Milad may be revised later, as these depend on the lunar calendar. Separate notifications will be issued if required.
Delhi’s Gazetted Holidays Announced
The circular also lists gazetted holidays applicable to Central offices in Delhi and New Delhi, covering major festivals, national observances and religious occasions through the year.