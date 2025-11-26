2026 Public Holiday Calendar Out: Full List of Gazetted and Optional Holidays

As the year 2025 nears its end, the Central government has published the list of holidays for 2026 applicable to all Union government offices across India. The official notification outlines compulsory national holidays as well as a set of optional or restricted holidays that employees may choose from.

Compulsory Nationwide Holidays

Government offices across the country will remain closed on major national and religious occasions, including:

Republic Day

Independence Day

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Buddha Purnima

Christmas

Dussehra (Vijay Dashami)

Diwali (Deepavali)

Good Friday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Id-ul-Fitr

Id-ul-Zuha

Mahavir Jayanti

Muharram

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (Id-e-Milad)

These holidays are applicable to Central government establishments irrespective of location.

Flexible Holiday Options for Employees

Apart from compulsory holidays, employees may select two restricted holidays from an approved list. These typically include region-specific or community festivals, allowing individuals to observe occasions of personal or cultural significance.

For Central government staff posted outside Delhi, the rules differ slightly. Such employees are required to observe 14 mandatory national holidays and may choose three additional days from a set of 12 optional holidays finalised by the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee in each state capital.

Delhi-based employees, meanwhile, will follow optional holidays selected by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

Optional Festivals Employees May Choose From

The optional list for 2026 includes:

Holi

Ram Navami

Janmashtami

Maha Shivratri

Ganesh Chaturthi

Makar Sankranti

Onam

Pongal

Rath Yatra

Basant Panchami

Vishu, Baisakhi, Ugadi, Bhag Bihu and other regional New Year festivals

Chhath Puja, Karva Chauth and similar observances

State governments may also add local festivals based on regional customs.

Moon-Sighting–Dependent Holidays

The Centre has clarified that dates for Id-ul-Fitr, Id-ul-Zuha, Muharram and Id-e-Milad may be revised later, as these depend on the lunar calendar. Separate notifications will be issued if required.

Delhi’s Gazetted Holidays Announced

The circular also lists gazetted holidays applicable to Central offices in Delhi and New Delhi, covering major festivals, national observances and religious occasions through the year.