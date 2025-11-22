Public Holiday on Nov 24: India Marks 350th Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

India is set to mark the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, with grand events, religious processions and community services across northern states. The day, also known as Shaheedi Diwas, commemorates the Guru’s unparalleled sacrifice and timeless legacy.

Public Holiday on November 24

This year, Shaheedi Diwas will be observed on November 24, and several states in North India — including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand — are expected to declare a public holiday. Schools, colleges, government institutions and banks may remain closed in these regions.

Uttar Pradesh, however, has shifted the holiday to November 25. Students and employees are advised to check with their respective institutions for final confirmation.

Events and Observances

Gurdwaras across the country will hold devotional kirtan, solemn processions and community service (seva). Preparations are underway in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, where thousands of devotees are expected to participate.

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Supreme Sacrifice

Guru Tegh Bahadur laid down his life in 1675 to defend the religious freedom of Hindus, refusing to renounce his principles even in the face of brutal torture. He, along with Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala, was captured under the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

On November 1675, the Guru was publicly executed in Delhi — a martyrdom remembered as one of the greatest acts of selflessness in history.

School Holiday Expected

Due to commemorative events and processions, schools in many northern states are likely to remain closed on November 24. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand are expected to follow the public holiday declaration. Students are advised to verify the latest updates directly from their institutions.

Major Preparations in Punjab

Punjab is preparing for large-scale celebrations from November 23 to 25. The holy city of Sri Anandpur Sahib will host special events including:

Light and sound shows

Nagar kirtan processions

Community kitchens (langar)

Cultural performances

The ‘Bhog’ of Sri Akhand Path Sahib Ji on November 25

The state is expecting a significant footfall of devotees during the three-day observance.