Hyderabad: Break from Cold Wave; Rains Likely for 3 Days!

Hyderabad is expected to witness a spell of rain over the next three days, with weather forecasts indicating cloudy skies and light to moderate showers across several parts of the city. The change in weather is attributed to moisture build-up and shifting wind patterns that are likely to trigger intermittent rainfall.

According to early forecasts, the city may see overcast conditions beginning Sunday, followed by scattered showers through Monday and Tuesday. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 29–30°C, while nights may turn cooler, dropping to the 18–19°C range. Residents are advised to stay prepared for sudden showers, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours.

With the possibility of rainfall, authorities have urged people to exercise caution on the roads as slippery stretches and waterlogging may occur in low-lying areas. Commuters have been advised to plan travel with buffer time and stay updated with local weather alerts. The cloudy spell is likely to bring relief from the persistent dry conditions, though it may also disrupt outdoor plans in the city.

More detailed updates from the IMD are expected in the coming hours as the system develops.