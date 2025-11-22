iBomma Ravi Case: Movie Rulz, Tamil & Hindi Sites Linked to Ravi’s Piracy Chain

The custody interrogation of iBomma Ravi has entered its third day. The Cybercrime police are conducting the investigation under tight secrecy, ensuring that no information is leaked. Given the seriousness of the case, senior officials are personally monitoring the interrogation process.

The CCS police have written to bank authorities seeking details of six bank accounts linked to the piracy case accused Immadhi Ravi. Ravi has reportedly admitted to promoting a betting app solely for financial gain but has refused to reveal details about the 1xBet app operators.

During the questioning, Ravi told the police that he purchased films in bulk from the “Movie Rules” website and paid for them using cryptocurrency. Investigators have found that Ravi also bought films from Tamil and Hindi websites.

According to the investigation, Ravi used the iBomma website as a gateway for betting apps and purchased films with the money earned from those apps. To increase the site’s reach, he allegedly posted high-quality content and even set up an office in the Caribbean Islands, where he employed around 20 young individuals.

However, after two days of interrogation, police officials reportedly managed to extract only limited information from him. They are now conducting an in-depth probe into Ravi’s network, collecting details of those supplying films and associates who helped him.

Authorities are also tracking Ravi’s links with agents and gaming app organizers to uncover the full extent of the piracy and betting nexus.